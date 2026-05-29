CBI Files First Chargesheet In Reliance ADA Case Against 16 Accused, Including Bank Officials | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed the first chargesheet on Friday in one of the Reliance ADA Group cases before the Special Judge for CBI cases, Mumbai, against 16 accused persons, including M/s Reliance Communications Limited, five senior executives of the company, and ten bank officials of the State Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, and the erstwhile Syndicate Bank, for offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal misappropriation under the IPC, and criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the CBI, the chargesheet filed on Friday covers the investigation pertaining to the alleged misuse of the Rs. 1,200 crore Term Loan sanctioned by the State Bank of India, the Rs. 500 crore Letter of Credit facilities sanctioned by Bank of Maharashtra, and the Rs. 350 crore Letter of Credit facilities sanctioned by the erstwhile Syndicate Bank.

Further investigation in the case has been kept open to probe other loans sanctioned by the consortium banks and to ascertain the role of other conspirators involved in the alleged diversion and misappropriation of public funds. Supplementary chargesheets are expected to be filed soon in the case.

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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case on the basis of a complaint received from the State Bank of India against M/s Reliance Communications Limited and Anil D. Ambani for allegedly causing a loss of Rs. 2,929.05 crore to the bank. Rupee Term Loans were sanctioned to M/s Reliance Communications Limited by a consortium of 11 banks led by the State Bank of India. As per the FIR, the total exposure amounted to Rs. 19,694.33 crore involving 17 Public Sector Banks. CBI has also registered six FIRs against Rcom, RHFL, RCFL and RTL which are under investigation.

The investigation in the seven cases registered by the CBI to investigate the alleged fraud committed by Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group companies is being monitored by the Supreme Court, officials said.

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