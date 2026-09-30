CBI Court Sentences Former Jalgaon Income Tax Officer To 5 Years In Jail, ₹1.5 Lakh Fine In Bribery Case

Former Jalgaon Income Tax Officer Satish Kumar Bhadani was convicted after the CBI caught him accepting a ₹40,000 bribe in 2016 | AI Generated Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, September 30, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), on Tuesday convicted and sentenced Satish Kumar Bhadani, the then Income Tax Officer (ITO), Income Tax Office, Jalgaon, to rigorous imprisonment for five years with a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh in a bribery case.

The CBI had registered a case on September 23, 2016, against the said accused on a written complaint from a taxpayer from Jalgaon. It was alleged that the Income Tax Returns of the complainant and his wife had been selected for detailed scrutiny, and that the accused Income Tax Officer demanded an undue advantage for not carrying out a deep scrutiny of the returns and for passing favourable assessment orders.

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CBI Trap Leads To Arrest

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Income Tax Officer red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from the complainant. After completion of investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet against the accused on December 28, 2016, and charges were framed against the accused on December 20, 2021.

The court, after the trial, convicted and sentenced the accused accordingly.

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