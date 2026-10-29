CBI Conducts Searches In Pune In ₹81.66 Crore Bank Fraud Case Against Media Organisation

CBI searches offices and residential premises linked to a media organisation’s directors in Pune | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 29, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted searches at several locations in Pune in connection with a bank fraud case registered against a media organisation.

The CBI registered the case against the media organisation, its directors and unknown public servants based on a complaint by the State Bank of India (SBI), Mumbai, alleging criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and manipulation of accounts, causing a wrongful loss of ₹81.66 crore to the bank.

Alleged Misappropriation And Diversion Of Funds

It was alleged that the accused were involved in suppressing and misappropriating business revenue, altering and falsifying books and electronic records, and committing criminal breach of trust.

It was further alleged that funds were diverted through current accounts outside designated banking channels without the consent of the consortium lenders, in violation of sanction conditions.

These acts allegedly constitute cheating, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and criminal conspiracy, causing wrongful loss to SBI, officials said.

Documents And Digital Evidence Recovered

The CBI conducted searches at several locations in Pune. The premises covered included offices and residential properties linked to the company's directors.

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During the searches, incriminating documents and digital evidence relevant to the investigation were recovered. These are being examined to establish the full extent of the alleged conspiracy, misappropriation and diversion of funds, as well as the roles of all persons involved, officials said.

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