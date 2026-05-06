CBI Busts Network Trafficking Indian Nationals Into ‘Cyber Slavery’ In Myanmar And Cambodia

CBI teams conduct searches across multiple cities while investigating a trafficking network linked to cybercrime compounds in South-East Asia | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 6: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating a case involving an organised network of agents engaged in trafficking Indian nationals to South-East Asian countries under the pretext of lucrative overseas job opportunities. The agency officials conducted searches at multiple locations, including Mumbai, in connection with the case, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the CBI, investigations have revealed that victims are lured with false promises of high-paying employment and subsequently transported to scam compounds located primarily in Myanmar and Cambodia.

These facilities, operated by transnational cybercrime syndicates, have been described as hubs of “cyber slavery”, where trafficked individuals are forced to participate in various forms of cyber-enabled fraud.

Victims allegedly subjected to harassment and confinement

"Victims in these compounds are subjected to severe restrictions on movement, with their passports often confiscated upon arrival. Reports indicate instances of both physical and psychological harassment. In several cases, victims have been compelled to seek financial assistance from their families to pay ransom for their release," said a CBI official.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the CBI has conducted coordinated searches at nine locations, including Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kashipur, and places in Gonda and Saharanpur districts of Uttar Pradesh. These actions follow an extensive nationwide enquiry during which statements from victims were recorded.

Financial trail and crypto transactions under scanner

The agency has also undertaken detailed financial analysis, including tracking cryptocurrency transactions, to identify individuals involved in the trafficking network. During the searches, electronic devices containing incriminating evidence were seized.

Also Watch:

Read Also CBI Arrests Mumbai Man Sunil Ramakrishnan For Trafficking Indians To Myanmar Cyber Scam Compounds

One individual has been arrested in Lucknow for his alleged role in facilitating the trafficking operations. Preliminary findings suggest that agents involved in the network receive payments from operators of scam compounds in exchange for supplying Indian nationals.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/