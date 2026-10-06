CBI Books PESO Official In ₹84.21-Lakh Disproportionate Assets Case, Puts DA At 82.78 Per Cent

The CBI has registered a disproportionate assets case against PESO official R.S. Thouti over alleged unexplained assets accumulated during 2020-2026 | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 6, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a disproportionate assets case against an official of Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).

The accused public servant was found in possession of assets disproportionate to his legal known sources of income to the tune of Rs 84 lakh, agency officials said.

According to the CBI, reliable information was received to the effect that R.S. Thouti, an Upper Division Clerk at PESO, has amassed assets to the tune of Rs 84.21 lakh which are disproportionate to his known sources of income during the period from October 2020 to April 2026 and which cannot be satisfactorily accounted for by him.

PESO Official’s Service Record

Thouti joined the department of PESO in Mumbai in June 1996 as Lower Division Clerk. He got promoted as UDC on 04-12-2008 and posted at the same place in Mumbai and worked there till April 2016. He later got transferred to Visakhapatnam and is presently working as UDC since May 2016.

Disproportionate Assets Case

It is found that during the check period from October 2020 to April 2026, Thouti has acquired assets to the tune of Rs 84.21 lakh which is disproportionate to his known sources of income, which he cannot satisfactorily account for. The percentage of disproportionate assets possessed by Thouti is 82.78%, officials said.

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A case has been registered by CBI against Thouti under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

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