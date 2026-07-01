 CBI Arrests Haryana Man In ₹25.65 Lakh 'Digital Arrest' Cyber Fraud Case
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CBI Arrests Haryana Man In ₹25.65 Lakh 'Digital Arrest' Cyber Fraud Case

The CBI has arrested Shankar Pansari alias Shankar Rajput in connection with a “digital arrest” cyber fraud case involving the extortion of ₹25.65 lakh from a senior citizen. The accused allegedly impersonated security officials to intimidate the victim into transferring money. The case was transferred from Madhya Pradesh Cyber Police following a Supreme Court order.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, July 01, 2026, 11:31 PM IST
CBI Arrests Haryana Man In ₹25.65 Lakh 'Digital Arrest' Cyber Fraud Case
CBI Arrests Haryana Man In ₹25.65 Lakh 'Digital Arrest' Cyber Fraud Case | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Karnal (Haryana)-based accused Shankar Pansari alias Shankar Rajput on 30.06.2026 from Rajkot (Gujarat) in connection with the ongoing investigation into a "Digital Arrest" cyber fraud case.

The investigation of this case was transferred to CBI for re-registration by State Cyber Crime, MP Police, Bhopal. in compliance of the order dated 01.12.2025 of Hon'ble Supreme Court in WP(Criminal) No. 03/2025. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) re-registered the case on 11.04.2026 against unknown person(s). The victim, a senior citizen, was coerced into transferring Rs. 25.65 lakh to two different bank accounts under the threat of a "digital arrest".

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As per the complaint, the victim received intimidating calls from unknown persons impersonating officials of security and counter-terrorism agencies. The callers falsely claimed that her bank account had been used in terrorism-related activities and threatened her with arrest and seizure of her property. To lend credibility to their claims, they also shared a fabricated attachment order.

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During the course of investigation, refund of Rs. 2.65 Lakh was also facilitated to the victim after obtaining the necessary orders from the competent court.

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