Caught on Camera: Two Women Seen Swiftly Lifting Jewellery While Others Distract Shopkeeper In Mumbai's Malad - WATCH |

Mumbai: A CCTV video showing a woman allegedly stealing a box of jewellery from a store in Malvani, Malad, has gone viral on social media, with the act appearing so swift that it is almost impossible to notice at first glance.

According to a video shared by 'Malad Culture' instagram page, the theft was allegedly carried out by a group of five women. As per the audio heard in the background of the viral clip, five women entered the jewellery store together. While four of them kept the shopkeeper engaged, one woman allegedly took advantage of the distraction and quietly removed a box of jewellery from a shelf.

The visuals from the CCTV footage show the shopkeeper attending to the women at the counter, seemingly unaware of what is unfolding in the background. Amid the commotion, one of the women can be seen slowly and carefully pulling out a jewellery box from the shelf before concealing it.

At the same time, one women is also seen swiping a chain inside the shop while comparing the chain to other. The shopkeeper is behind her while she does this.

The background audio claims that the theft was not the work of a single individual, but part of a planned effort. According to the audio, while the four women are keeping the shopkeeper distracted, this one women swipes the box and hides it.

What makes the incident more striking is the manner in which the alleged theft was executed. The movement is so subtle and quick that, at first glance, it appears as though the jewellery box simply vanishes from its place.

The incident has sparked concern among local traders and shopkeepers, especially over how easily such thefts can be carried out in crowded stores if staff are distracted even for a few moments. The CCTV footage is now being widely viewed as an example of how organised distraction-based thefts can unfold within seconds.

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