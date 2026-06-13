Caught On Cam: Violent Clash Breaksout At Resort In Virar, Video Sparks Outrage - WATCH | NextMinute News

Mumbai: A violent clash between two groups at The Atlantic Resort in the Navapur area of Virar has triggered widespread outrage after a video of the incident went viral across social media platforms. The footage captures a chaotic and alarming scene in which several individuals are seen engaging in a fierce altercation, using wooden sticks, plastic chairs, drums and other objects as weapons inside the resort premises.

The viral video, shared by NextMinute News, shows members of the two groups attacking each other in full public view, turning the resort premises into a battleground. Participants can be seen striking one another with sticks, hurling plastic chairs and using any available object to gain an advantage during the confrontation. The intensity of the clash is evident in the visuals, which show multiple people involved in the melee simultaneously.

Virar, Maharashtra - A violent clash between two groups at The Atlantic Resort in the Navapur area of Virar has sparked outrage after a video of the incident went massively viral on social media. In the footage, several individuals are seen aggressively attacking each other using… pic.twitter.com/qepEjVidiH — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) June 13, 2026

The footage further captures heated arguments and verbal exchanges between those present, with several individuals seen shouting at each other as tensions escalated. Amid the chaos, some people attempted to confront rival members directly, while others joined the physical fight, resulting in a dramatic and disorderly situation.

The video has since attracted significant attention online, with social media users expressing concern over the level of violence displayed in a public setting. The dramatic visuals have sparked discussions regarding safety and law and order, with many calling for action against those involved in the incident.

Further details regarding the cause of the clash and whether any injuries were reported were not immediately known. The incident, however, has become the subject of intense public attention following the circulation of the viral video, which continues to be widely shared across digital platforms.

Several Injured, Women Allegedly Assaulted As Violent Clash Erupts Over Land Dispute In Palghar

A violent clash broke out between two groups in Dandi Pada area of Boisar in Palghar district over an alleged land dispute, leaving several people injured, including women who were reportedly assaulted during the confrontation.

According to information shared by NextMinute News, tensions between the two groups escalated into a major confrontation, resulting in a fierce brawl in the locality. Local sources said that members of both groups allegedly resorted to stone pelting and attacked each other using weapons during the clash.

Several people sustained injuries in the violence. Women were also allegedly assaulted during the incident, further intensifying concerns over the severity of the confrontation.

A video purportedly showing the clash has surfaced on social media and is being widely circulated online. The footage captures the intensity of the incident, with people seen engaged in a violent altercation as chaos unfolded in the area.

The clash is reported to have stemmed from a dispute over land, although the exact circumstances leading to the violence were not immediately clear. Further details regarding the number of injured persons and any action taken by authorities were not available at the time of reporting.

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