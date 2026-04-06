Caught On Cam: Man Kicks Pet Dog, Allegedly Slaps Woman Owner In Mumbai's Dahisar; Case Registered |

Mumbai: A disturbing case of alleged animal cruelty and assault has surfaced from Dahisar East, where a 58-year-old man reportedly kicked a pet dog and later assaulted its owner following a minor altercation inside a housing society.

The incident took place on April 4 at Om Suryoday Housing Society in Rawalpada on Shiv Vallabh Road. According to the complaint, the accused, identified as Rajendra Gadekar, allegedly attacked the dog after it urinated on the tyre of a parked vehicle within the premises.

Attack On Pet Dog & Owner Caught On Cam

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the sequence of events and drawing widespread condemnation. In the video, the accused can be seen kicking the dog and also assaulting the woman in broad daylight.

As per details shared by animal activist Mita Malwankar, the dog’s owner, Nidhi Khanna, was out on a walk with her pet when the incident occurred. Gadekar allegedly approached them in an aggressive manner and forcefully kicked the Beagle dog in the stomach, causing it to cry out in pain.

When Khanna tried to intervene and protect her pet, the accused allegedly slapped her and verbally abused her using offensive language before leaving the spot. Following the incident, Khanna alerted the police and reached the station along with Malwankar and a relative to file a formal complaint. Authorities at Dahisar Police Station have registered a case against the accused.

Accused Booked Under Several Sections Including Animal Cruelty

Police said relevant sections have been invoked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Sections 79 and 115(2), along with Section 11(1)(a) of the Animal Welfare Board of India-linked Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Animal rights activists have called for strict action against the accused, highlighting the need for stronger enforcement of animal protection laws. Officials said further investigation is underway.

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