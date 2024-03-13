Cath-Lab For Heart Patients To Come Up At Govt Hospital In Bhayandar

The Bharat Ratna Bhimsen Joshi Civil (Tembha) Hospital in Bhayandar, operated by the state government, is gearing up to establish a cardiac catheterization laboratory (cath lab) within its premises. This initiative aims to offer comprehensive heart care and diagnostic services directly to patients. The decision aligns with the state government's efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure, particularly in response to the apparent increase in heart attack cases. Among the 19 cath lab facilities planned across the state by the public health department in collaboration with private partners, the 200-bedded government hospital has been included.

According to a letter dated February 23, 2024, from the Commissionerate of Health Services to the district surgeon (Thane), the hospital authorities' revised plan for establishing the cath lab has been approved. A Solapur-based healthcare provider, authorized by the government, has devised a detailed plan for constructing a ground plus one structure, covering a total slab area of 542.02 sq. mt., to accommodate the facility.

Omprakash Garodia, an active member of the hospital's regulatory committee, expressed optimism about the cath lab's impact on residents of the twin-city and nearby areas, addressing their cardiac-related medical needs. The cath lab serves as a crucial diagnostic tool for identifying suspected blockages in patients with coronary artery conditions. It enables nurses, cardiologists, and radiology technicians to conduct minimally invasive tests and advanced cardiac procedures promptly, particularly during the critical "golden hour."

The deputy director of health services has instructed the district surgeon (Thane) to provide regular progress reports on the construction and related procedures. Recruitment of doctors and other staff for the lab will commence once construction reaches an advanced stage. The facility will cater to walk-in patients at the outpatient department, as well as cardiac patients from primary health centers and rural hospitals across the district, free of cost.