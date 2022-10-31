Cash registers ring with joy on Neral-Matheran route | FPJ

The Neral-Matheran toy train has made a remarkable comeback. Since October 22, when the service resumed, the authorities have earned a revenue of RS4.81 lakh by ferrying nearly 3,700 passengers. In just nine days, the ticket registers have been ringing with joy.

The toy train services between Neral and Aman Lodge were suspended in 2019 after the track was washed out at several locations due to heavy rainfall. However, shuttle services between Aman Lodge and Matheran had continued.

As per Central Railway (CR) officials, the Diwali holiday window received an overwhelming response.

“While 229 people travelled in the Vistadome coach, 378 bought first class tickets and 3,091 bought second class tickets, bringing in a total revenue of Rs 4,84,141. This includes revenue from sale of Vistadome tickets totalling to Rs 1,49,995, which is almost 31% of the total amount,” an official said.

Read Also Here's why Priyanka Chopra Jonas is coming to Mumbai after 3 years

Thane resident Santosh Kadam said the Vistadome coach is preferred by children as they get a better travel experience. Mr Kadam visited Matheran on Sunday with his wife and 10-year-old son.

Matheran resident Sunil Shinde said, “The revival of toy train services has brought back joy to local residents as this means increased income. From Oct 24-30, Matheran hosted 44,500 tourists, which is almost the same as the pre-Covid era,” Mr Shinde said.

Matheran is the nearest and the most popular tourist destination for people from Mumbai and Pune. The Neral-Matheran toy train is nearly 100 years old and one among the few mountain railway services in India.

The CR is popularising this place not only as a major tourist destination but also as a location that brings people close to nature.