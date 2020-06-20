Case doubling rate in three worst-hit wards improves

Mumbai: Over 90 days since the outbreak in Mumbai, it is the first time the doubling rate in three of once worst-affected wards has gone up to 60 days and above. H (East) that constitutes Bandra East, Khar East and Santacruz tops the list with a doubling rate of 69 days.

This is followed by E ward ( Byculla, Agripada, Mumbai Central) and F (North) (Matunga, Sewri, Wadala and Sion) with doubling rates of 61 and 60 days respectively. The average doubling rate of Mumbai stands at 33 days as on June 19.

“From an average doubling rate of 11 days as late as May 23 or two months since the beginning of the lockdown, cases in Mumbai are now taking 33 days to double. The growth rate of cases in Mumbai is gradually reducing, we need to maintain this by following disciplining ourselves,” said a senior BMC official.

In Mumbai, the average daily growth in the number of Covid19 cases has fallen to 2.15 per cent, which is lower than the national growth rate of 3.3 per cent.

The data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has pointed out that the outbreak in Mumbai is gradually slowing down offering hope that the damage can be contained with discipline and cooperation.

E ward and F-North ward had an average doubling rate of 50 days until last week. Similarly, doubling time has improved in most of the worst-affected areas like G North which includes areas like Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim. The doubling rate in Kurla and Chembur, which too were in the list of worst affected areas, has improved with cases doubling on an average in 53 and 54 days respectively.