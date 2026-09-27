Carpenters To Get ₹2 Lakh Accident Insurance, Scholarships And Welfare Benefits Under New Action TESA Programme | AI

Mumbai: Carpenters will be eligible for accidental insurance cover of up to Rs 2 lakh, scholarships for meritorious students and other welfare benefits under a new programme announced on National Carpenters’ Day on September 24.

Action TESA Launches Four Welfare Schemes

The benefits were announced by Action TESA, which organised celebrations at more than 50 locations across India. The initiative includes four programmes covering family welfare, education, skill development and accident protection.

Under the 2026-27 Carpenter Benefit Programme, selected candidates will receive full financial support for a three-month residential skill development course under the MSME-backed Super 30 initiative. The support will include food and accommodation.

Scholarship And Insurance Benefits

A scholarship of Rs 11,000 will be provided to meritorious students from carpenter families, while members will receive Group Personal Accident Insurance cover of up to Rs 2 lakh.

The programme will also provide financial assistance of up to Rs 50,000 towards the marriage of daughters from carpenter families in the form of a furniture package.

The benefits will be distributed through the Action TESA Connect app.

This year’s National Carpenters’ Day theme was ‘Sang Sang Chalen, Aage Badhen’. The annual event, which began in 2024, seeks to recognise the contribution of carpenters to the furniture and interior sector.

Ajay Aggarwal, Managing Director, Action TESA, said, “Carpenters have always been the backbone of the furniture and interior ecosystem and an important part of our journey. We started celebrating Carpenter’s Day in 2024, saw the initiative grow in 2025, and this year we wanted to make it even more meaningful.”

“‘Sang Sang Chalen, Aage Badhen’ reflects our belief that progress is more meaningful when we move forward together. Through this initiative, we want to stand with carpenters not only in their work, but also in their aspirations and those of their families,” he said.

The programme will also focus on products and solutions for the changing requirements of the furniture and interior industry.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/