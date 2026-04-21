Car Plunges Into 40-Foot Well In Nalasopara, Two Rescued In Swift Fire Brigade Operation - VIDEO |

A shocking incident came to light on Monday afternoon after a car plunged into a well in the eastern part of Nalasopara, in Palghar district. According to Loksatta, The accident occurred near the Santoshi Mata temple in Walaipada, triggering panic among local residents who rushed to the spot.

The incident follows closely on the heels of a similar accident reported in Nashik district, raising fresh concerns about safety around uncovered wells.

Taxi fell into a well near Santosh Bhavan on Bhalai Pada Road in Nalasopara East#Mumbai | #mumbainews | #FPJ pic.twitter.com/jkT2KwvQLm — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 21, 2026

Former corporator Sachin Desai alerted the fire brigade of the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation, following which rescue teams reached the site without delay.

Firefighters assessed the situation and lowered a ladder into the well, which was estimated to be around 30 to 40 feet deep. Using safety belts and coordinated effort, both occupants trapped inside the vehicle were carefully pulled out.

Both individuals sustained injuries in the fall and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials confirmed that their condition is stable.

Residents pointed out that the water level in the well was significantly low due to the summer season. This played a crucial role in preventing the car from submerging completely, thereby averting a potential tragedy.

The incident has once again highlighted the risks posed by open and unprotected wells in residential and semi rural areas. Locals have urged authorities to take preventive measures, including proper covering and barricading of such wells, to avoid similar accidents in the future.

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