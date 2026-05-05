Car Catches Fire At Mumbai's Marine Drive; Disrupts Traffic - VIDEO | FPJ

Mumbai: A car caught fire on Marine Drive, leading to traffic disruption in the area. The vehicle was completely gutted in the blaze.

According to a report by IASN, all five occupants inside the car escaped safely, and no injuries have been reported.

Visuals that have surfaced show the car completely engulfed in flames, with thick smoke billowing into the air.

In an interview with IANS, a fire brigade officer said that a call was received about the incident, following which a team from the Nariman Point fire station rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control, ensuring all occupants were safely rescued.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A fire brigade officer says, "Our Nariman Point fire brigade received a call about a car catching fire near Marine Drive. We rushed to the spot immediately and doused the flames. All occupants were safely rescued, and no one was injured." pic.twitter.com/Ku4TBlwZ9u — IANS (@ians_india) May 5, 2026

“Our Nariman Point fire brigade received a call about a car catching fire near Marine Drive. We rushed to the spot immediately and doused the flames. All occupants were safely rescued, and no one was injured.”

Fire Erupts At Salon In Wadala

A fire erupted in a hair cutting salon in Wadala East in early hours of Monday, May 4, injuring a senior citizen. The salon which caught fire is located at Salt Pan Road, Sangam Nagar, Wadala East.

The incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 1.34 am. The injured is identified as Mohd Umar, 65, who has suffered around 9% burn injuries and is currently admitted in Sion hospital. The fire was doused at 6 am.

Although the fire broke out in the salon, located on the front side of the ground plus one storeyed structure, it spread to the garments company located at the back side; thereby gutting both the commercial establishments. As per the BMC disaster management cell report, the fire was confined the electrical instruments in the salon.

The initial cause of the fire is said to be a short circuit

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