'Car-Casses': Junked Vehicles And Misery Pile Up In Mira Road

Unused vehicles causing issues for people in Mira Road | Suresh Golani

Old and unused vehicles have transformed into a mountain of scrap at an open plot located amidst a cluster of buildings near the DCP (crime) office in the Beverly Park area of Mira Road. Apart from being a visual eyesore, the vehicles which have been piling up for the past couple of years have not only become a safe haven for rodents, snakes and other pests, but also a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes, posing a threat of causing vector-borne diseases.

Apart from residential societies and commercial establishments, there are two educational institutions in the vicinity of the plot-turned-scrapyard.

“A huge amount of dust and garbage has piled up amidst the mangled remains of vehicles which could lead to serious health related issues not only for the local residents and children studying in nearby schools but also to the police personnel. I have been complaining to the local civic administration about the menace, but my pleas have gone to deaf ears of officials. This place seems to have remained oblivious to cleanliness campaigns and deep clean drives launched by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation,” said former municipal corporator-Merlyn D’sa.

Apart from two-wheelers and cars, several public transport buses have been discarded at the plot, which could be misused by anti-social elements.

"While the public transport buses are lying there for more than a decade due to arbitration issues with the erstwhile operator, other vehicles are apparently those which have been impounded by the MBMC after they were found abandoned at various places causing traffic issues," revealed a civic officer requesting anonymity.

When contacted, additional municipal commissioner-Aniket Manorkar assured to look into the issue and do the needful at the earliest to ensure that citizens living in the area are not inconvenienced. While DCP (crime)- Avinash Ambure remained unavailable for his comments, another senior police officer claimed ignorance about the issue.