Mumbai

Updated on

Capt Sathe’s kin concerned about table-top airports: Maha Home Minister

By PTI

Anil Deshmukh met his relatives here on Saturday to pay his condolences.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh meets late Captain Sathe’s family at their residence in Nagpur.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh meets late Captain Sathe’s family at their residence in Nagpur.
ANI

Nagpur: The family of Captain Deepak V Sathe, pilot of the ill-fated Air India Express flight which crashed, expressed concerns about `table-top airports' in the country, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here.

Captain Sathe and 17 others were killed when the plane crashed into a valley after overshooting the runway at Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday evening.

Deshmukh met his relatives here on Saturday to pay his condolences.

"The family expressed concerns about table-top airports in the country while speaking to me. They said the Civil Aviation Ministry should ensure that such incidents do not happen again," he told reporters.

Table-top airport is the one located on the top of a plateau or hill.

A family member told PTI that Captain Sathe was a very experienced pilot, and he could not have made any mistake while landing.

The government should think about how to avoid such incidents at table-top airports, she said.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in