'Can't Say If Savarkar Was Called 'Mafiveer' Or 'British Agent' Because Of Mercy Petitions': Grandnephew In Pune Court

Satyaki Savarkar testified during Rahul Gandhi's defamation trial, describing the debate over Savarkar's mercy petitions as a matter of historical interpretation | Photo: savarkarsmarak.com

Pune, July 8, 2026: Satyaki Savarkar, grandnephew of Vinayak Savarkar, on Tuesday told a special MP/MLA court in Pune that he cannot say whether his granduncle was called ‘Mafiveer’ or ‘British Agent’ because of the mercy petitions he filed, or whether those labels are based on historical facts or political opinion.

Deposing during his cross-examination in the criminal defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Satyaki said the issue remains a matter of debate. He also told the court that he has never filed a defamation complaint against anyone for calling Savarkar by these terms.

Testimony Focuses On Historical Debate

“It is true to say that Savarkar was blamed as Mafiveer, Agent of British in spite of his huge contribution in freedom movement. But these points may be issue of debate. Therefore, I have not filed any complaint against anybody. I don’t know that these debated points are called mercy petition (Mafinama or Mafipatra) by some historians. I don't know whether the allegations of Mafiveer are drawn from differences of opinion about the definition of historical events. I cannot say whether the allegation of being a British Agent is made as a critique based on Savarkar’s political stance or his relationship with British rule,” Satyaki said.

Advocate Milind Pawar, appearing for Gandhi, is cross-examining Satyaki before Special Judge Amol Shinde. The complaint relates to a speech delivered by Gandhi at the Overseas Congress event in London on March 5, 2023.

Mercy Petitions And British Links

In his nearly six-page deposition, Satyaki said he could not say whether historians sarcastically referred to Savarkar as ‘Mafiveer’ because he repeatedly filed mercy petitions.

“I cannot say the word Agent is used as historical and political in regard to difference of opinion. I cannot say that Savarkar is sarcastically called Mafiveer because he filed mercy petitions repeatedly. I cannot say that Mafiveer means I was wrong, I have done something wrong, pardon me for the wrong done. I cannot say that pardon or mercy means don't impose harsh actions; a request to pardon and remit the sentence is made. I cannot say that merely filing a mercy petition does not mean Savarkar agreed with the sentence. I cannot say that Savarkar showed his readiness to abandon the violent path through the mercy petitions. I cannot say that many correspondences were made to the British Government to release Savarkar. If Savarkar had compromised with the British Government, he would have been appointed Prime Minister of India in 1946. I cannot say that the conclusion that Savarkar was an agent of the British is an indisputable historical fact; rather, it is a controversial political or historical opinion,” he said.

Satyaki further said he was not aware whether historians linked allegations against Savarkar to his alleged co-operation with the British Government. He said Savarkar’s role should not be viewed differently from that of other revolutionaries merely because he filed mercy petitions and received concessions in his punishment.

Financial Assistance And Records

He, however, acknowledged that Savarkar had sought financial assistance from the British Government while living in Ratnagiri.

“It is true to say that there are entries in history that, while residing at Ratnagiri, Savarkar had made correspondence to the British Government to get financial assistance,” Satyaki said. He added that the petitions were sent to seek sustenance allowance under British rules and claimed that Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Sharadchandra Bose also received such allowances. He also stated that the British Government denied Savarkar permission to practise law and that the University of Mumbai had withdrawn his BA degree. He said he did not know whether historians called Savarkar a British agent on the basis of those financial correspondences.

Satyaki also agreed that the Indian National Congress passed a resolution at its Kakinada session in 1923 seeking Savarkar’s release, but said he could not say whether the resolution led to his release, Live Law reported.

Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi

The criminal defamation complaint filed by Satyaki alleges that Rahul Gandhi repeatedly defamed Savarkar, including in his March 5, 2023 speech in London. According to the complaint, Gandhi falsely claimed that Savarkar wrote in a book about beating a Muslim man, even though, Satyaki alleged, Savarkar never wrote such a book and no such incident took place.

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The complaint says Gandhi made the statements knowingly and with the intention of harming Savarkar’s reputation, causing mental agony to Satyaki and his family. As evidence, Satyaki has submitted news reports and a YouTube link to Gandhi’s speech. He has sought maximum punishment for Gandhi under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code and maximum compensation under Section 357 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

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