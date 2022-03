Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday refuted all claims of alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi and his party All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen in Maharashtra.

Denying any alliance formation with the AIMIM chief, Raut said, " We (Shiv Sena) can not have ties with party for whom Auranzeb is an ideal".

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 01:02 PM IST