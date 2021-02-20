Can’t enter state without a negative RT-PCR report: Karnataka to Maharashtra

Mumbai: The BJP-led government in Karnataka has issued a circular making the coronavirus negative test report mandatory to enter the state. In a four-page circular issued by Karnataka additional chief secretary (health and family welfare) Jawaid Akhtar said, “All the returnees from Maharashtra shall produce negative RT-PCR certificate, which is not older than 72 hours. District authorities may take suitable preventive measures as and when necessary with intimation to state.’’

The negative RT-PCR report shall be verified at the time of boarding by airline staff. For those travelling by bus, tickets shall be issued on production of negative RT-PCR report or shall be checked by the bus conductor while boarding those who have booked a ticket online.

In the trains the travelling ticket examiners shall check the negative RT-PCR test report. A random check of the testing reports from the persons arriving at the tollgates/point of entry shall be made for those coming by personal transport.

Akhtar has said that the increase in COVID 19 cases in Amravati, Pune and other cities including Mumbai clearly indicates that the second wave has possibly started in earnest in Maharashtra. The number of fresh cases have started exceeding the number of recovered patients.

All those arriving from Maharashtra and checking into hotels, resorts, hostels, home stays, dormitories shall compulsorily produce a negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours. Positive samples shall be sent to NIMHANS laboratory for sequencing.

As per the SOP, which has been recently recommended for Kerala, Akhtar said if there are a cluster of five or more cases of COVID 19 in hostels, boarding or residential, educational institutions, such places shall be declared as “containment zones’’ by the local health authorities and special surveillance measures initiated. After 7 days of notifying the containment zone, the student and staff should be retested with RT-PCR.

The employees from Maharashtra working in multinational companies, hotels, resorts, lodges, home stays in Karnataka should get the RT-PCR test done at their own cost.

The government has decided to ramp up testing and strengthen the COVID 19 surveillance activities in all the colleges, residential facilities which have accommodated the students and others from Maharashtra.

Stringent conditions:

