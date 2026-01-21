Cancer Patients From Bihar To Get Dedicated Support Facility In Mumbai

he Bihar government has approved the construction of a Bihar Bhawan in Mumbai to provide affordable accommodation for cancer patients undergoing treatment | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 21: Cancer patients coming to Mumbai from Bihar will soon get a dedicated space for treatment-related stay, as the high cost of accommodation in Mumbai has long been a major challenge for patients and their families.

To address this pressing issue, the Bihar government has approved the construction of a Bihar Bhawan in Mumbai, aimed at providing affordable lodging and essential support to those undergoing prolonged cancer treatment in the city.

Cabinet approval

The decision was taken by the Bihar cabinet to ease the financial and emotional burden faced by patients who travel outside Bihar for specialised medical care.

Mumbai is home to premier cancer treatment centres, including the Tata Memorial Hospital, which attracts a large number of patients from Bihar every year. However, expensive hotels, long treatment durations and lack of affordable housing often make the journey extremely difficult for economically weaker families.

Focus on patient welfare

The proposed 30-storey Bihar Bhawan, to be built on land allotted by the Mumbai Port Trust, will have a strong focus on patient welfare. The project, estimated to cost Rs 314.20 crore, will include a 240-bed dormitory along with other low-cost accommodation facilities for patients and their attendants. Priority is expected to be given to cancer patients from Bihar, ensuring safe, hygienic and dignified living conditions close to major hospitals.

Multipurpose facility

Apart from patient accommodation, the Bihar Bhawan will also house offices for Bihar government officials, conference and meeting halls, and other administrative facilities.

Officials said the building will function as a multipurpose state guest house, similar to Bihar Bhawan complexes in Delhi and other cities, while keeping healthcare support as its central objective.

The government maintains that this project is a humanitarian initiative designed to support vulnerable patients rather than an administrative expansion.

Political debate

The proposal has, however, sparked political debate in Maharashtra, with some leaders questioning the construction of a state bhawan in Mumbai. Despite the opposition, Bihar government officials have defended the move, stating that many Indian states operate similar facilities in metropolitan cities.

Once completed, the Bihar Bhawan in Mumbai is expected to bring significant relief to hundreds of cancer patients from Bihar each year, ensuring affordable stay options and better access to life-saving treatment in one of the country’s leading medical hubs.

