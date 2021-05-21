'Cancelling or taking online not rational': Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh says medical exams to be held from June 10-30

A day after judges at Bombay High Court came down hard on the Maharashtra government for proposing to cancel the Maharashtra Class 10 board exams due to the pandemic, the Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh on Friday said that the exams of medical courses will be held from June 10 to 30 and it won’t be cancelled, postponed or conducted online. He further stated that it is not in accordance with the rules to cancel the written and the practical exams of medical students or conduct online exams as the court has not allowed it.

‘’Cancelling medical exams, taking them online is not rational as per rules. Therefore, students should focus on their studies and face the exams from June 10. Health of the examinees will be taken care of,’’ said Deshmukh in a series of tweets.

‘’Although it is true that there is an outbreak of Covid-19 at present, it is not in accordance with the rules to cancel the written as well as the practical examination of medical students for this reason or to take it online and the court has not allowed it,’’ he said.