'Cancelling or taking online not rational': Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh says medical exams to be held from June 10-30

A day after judges at Bombay High Court came down hard on the Maharashtra government for proposing to cancel the Maharashtra Class 10 board exams due to the pandemic, the Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh on Friday said that the exams of medical courses will be held from June 10 to 30 and it won’t be cancelled, postponed or conducted online. He further stated that it is not in accordance with the rules to cancel the written and the practical exams of medical students or conduct online exams as the court has not allowed it.
‘’Cancelling medical exams, taking them online is not rational as per rules. Therefore, students should focus on their studies and face the exams from June 10. Health of the examinees will be taken care of,’’ said Deshmukh in a series of tweets.
‘’Although it is true that there is an outbreak of Covid-19 at present, it is not in accordance with the rules to cancel the written as well as the practical examination of medical students for this reason or to take it online and the court has not allowed it,’’ he said.
‘’Therefore, students and parents should understand this and focus on their studies to face the exam. Lockdown is in force till June 1 against the backdrop of COVID-19 outbreak in the state,’’ he noted.
‘’It has been decided to postpone the examinations of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences starting from June 2 and take them from June 10th. If there is no increase in the incidence of Covid-19, the health universities and medical colleges plan to conduct the examinations in a safe environment,’’ said the minister.
Deshmukh said some students are demanding that these exams be cancelled, postponed or taken online. In fact, the students studying in medical colleges will become doctors in future and take care of the health of the people.
He reiterated that it is not proper to cancel the exams or take them online. The Central Regulatory Board has not accepted it and the High Court has also rejected it. Therefore, it is inevitable to take the exams.
