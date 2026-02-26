Canada PM Mark Carney To Arrive In Mumbai Tomorrow, Set to Meet PM Modi In Delhi; Know What's On Agenda

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney | X @HamzeUpd

Mumbai: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will arrive in Mumbai on February 27, as part of his visit to India from February 27 to March 2. Moreover, after visiting Mumbai, the Prime Minister will head to Delhi and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to an official release, Carney will arrive in Mumbai on February 27 and over the next two days, he will participate in separate business engagements, interact with Indian and Canadian CEOs, industry and financial experts, innovators, educators, as well as Canadian Pension Funds based in India.

After his Mumbai visit, the Carney will arrive in Delhi on March 1, and on March 2, the Carney and PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House. As part of the agenda, both leaders will review the progress achieved to date across diverse areas of the India-Canada Strategic Partnership, building on their earlier meetings in Kananaskis (June 2025) and Johannesburg (November 2025).

Moreover, they will also take stock of ongoing cooperation in key pillars, including trade and investment; energy; critical minerals; agriculture; education, research, and innovation; and people-to-people ties. The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments.

Later in the day, they will also attend the India–Canada CEOs Forum.

Meanwhile, Mark Carney's visit comes at an important juncture in the normalisation of India-Canada bilateral relations. The two Prime Ministers have earlier agreed to pursue a constructive and balanced partnership grounded in mutual respect for concerns and sensitivities, strong people-to-people ties, and growing economic complementarities. The forthcoming meeting between the leaders will provide an opportunity to reaffirm the positive momentum and shared vision of India and Canada in building a forward-looking partnership.

