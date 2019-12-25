Call centre busted in Delhi after city man duped of Rs 2 lakh

Mumbai: DB Marg Police have arrested three Delhi-based men for operating a fake call centre and duping people by posing as bank officials.

The accused had duped a Mumbai man of Rs 2 lakh after claiming his credit card was blocked and they acquired his one-time password (OTP) on a false pretext.

According to police, a 34-year-old professional was contacted by a man posing as an official from a nationalised bank, who claimed that the complainant’s credit card was blocked.

In order to reactivate the credit card, the complainant was asked to do a verification, which needed an OTP. Falling prey to the con, the complainant shared his bank details and OTP, only to realise that Rs 1.94 lakh was siphoned off from his account.

Police began the probe and learnt that the calls were being made from Delhi and a team was sent to the national capital, only to realise that this was just a part of the con and the calls were being made from a fake call centre.

Accordingly, police raided the call centre in Delhi and arrested four people — Saurabh Chauhan, 19, Shubham Jadaun, 22, Ashok Jain, 32 and Arshad Chaudhary, 32.

During probe it was revealed, Chaudhary and Jain were the main accused, who operated a call centre and had acquired the bank details of the customers from across the country of a nationalised bank.

Police also seized a number of SIM cards, which were brought on the basis of fake documents. “It was found that the money was first siphoned off from the bank account to a PayTM account.

This money was then chanellised through a number of PayTM accounts, which were then encashed at a local money transfer centre— Jan Seva Kendra— which is available at every other corner in Delhi,” said an official.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the IPC for cheating and Information Technology (IT) Act.