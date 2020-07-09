CAG to audit accounts of Maharashtra State Women Commission

The Maharashtra government has taken a decision to conduct an audit of all receipts and expenditure of the state Women Commission by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). The Maharashtra State Women Commission was formed way back in January 1993 but the audit was done by the government auditors and not by CAG despite there being a clear provision in the CAG Rules, 1971.

The state government has now given an in principle approval for audit of the state Women Commission by CAG. The government, on Wednesday, issued notification whereby the CAG will conduct an audit of receipts and expenditure of the women commission from the financial year 2018-19 when the BPP leader Vijaya Rahatkar was the chairperson. After the Maha Vikas Aghadi government came to power, Rahatkar stepped down, though a new appointment is yet to be made.

According to the notification, the commission will have to make available all revenue and expenditure books to the CAG. Further, the commission will have to appoint an internal chartered accountant to prepare its accounts.

The government has said hence forth CAG will annually audit the receipts and expenditure of the state Women Commission.

Former chairperson Susieben Shah told Free Press Journal, “This is a welcome change because it gives the commission independence to decide which aspects of women safety and dignity must be focused on from the grants received from the government. It also gives it independence to set up studies to analyse different welfare schemes promulgated by the state government. Based on such studies, it can further advice the government whether the scheme is effective or not.’’ She further said if the scheme is not effective, then the commission can suggest measures to further improve the scheme so that it could reach aggrieved women at the grassroot level.