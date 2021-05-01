Byculla: Plan of inmates trying to escape from quarantine center fails; three held

Inmate at the quarantine centre in Byculla alerted the police staff with a letter informing about the plan of three inmates to flee. The jail authorities have registered a case against the three inmates at Byculla police station and shifted them to a high security room in the quarantine centre. The three inmates were counseled about the threat the jail authorities are taking after they are tested positive.

Around 38 inmates from Arthur Road i.e Mumbai Central jail along with 39 women inmates from Byculla jail were kept at ES Patanwala Urdu School at Byculla, a temporary COVID care and quarantine centre, that has been created to accommodate inmates from the Mumbai women’s prison and Arthur Road prison. All the inmates tested positive were kept inside the quarantine centre for treatment.

Sources said it was on April 21, one of the jail staff stationed at the centre found a piece of paper fallen near a window. He picked it to read, 'I want to help the jail police,'

The jail staff along with the arms unit informed the jail officer Bharat Patil. Accordingly an investigation was carried out inside the centre questioning each and every inmate to know the fact. "We found the grills in one of the rooms cut and a plan was made to flee away. Further questioning a few inmates we found involvement of three inmates, who were waiting for a proper time," said the officer.