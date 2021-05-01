Byculla: Plan of inmates trying to escape from quarantine center fails; three held

Inmate at the quarantine centre in Byculla alerted the police staff with a letter informing about the plan of three inmates to flee. The jail authorities have registered a case against the three inmates at Byculla police station and shifted them to a high security room in the quarantine centre. The three inmates were counseled about the threat the jail authorities are taking after they are tested positive.
Around 38 inmates from Arthur Road i.e Mumbai Central jail along with 39 women inmates from Byculla jail were kept at ES Patanwala Urdu School at Byculla, a temporary COVID care and quarantine centre, that has been created to accommodate inmates from the Mumbai women’s prison and Arthur Road prison. All the inmates tested positive were kept inside the quarantine centre for treatment.
Sources said it was on April 21, one of the jail staff stationed at the centre found a piece of paper fallen near a window. He picked it to read, 'I want to help the jail police,'
The jail staff along with the arms unit informed the jail officer Bharat Patil. Accordingly an investigation was carried out inside the centre questioning each and every inmate to know the fact. "We found the grills in one of the rooms cut and a plan was made to flee away. Further questioning a few inmates we found involvement of three inmates, who were waiting for a proper time," said the officer.
Sources said the three are identified as Manoj Gujar, Maaz Khan and Ankush Jadhav. All three were arrested in theft, house breaking and assaulting cases.
However, Bharat Patil, the jail officer from Arthur Road registered a case at Byculla police station under section 224, 427, 506, 511 and 34 of the Indian penal code. "We have registered a case on the complaint of the jail officer and will take their custody once they are released on bail," said ashok khot, senior police inspector, Byculla police station.
After, the incident came to light the three inmates were shifted to another room in the centre and kept under high security. However, an investigation was made as to how they managed to cut the part of the grill. Also, the jail authorities are happy with the inmates who helped them. "After testing negative the three inmates are now shifted to Arthur road jail. Also, after the news about the plan spread all superiors of Arthur road reached the centre. The three were counseled as to how the jail is taking care of them in the pandemic time. And how they are making plans and trying to put the jail authorities in trouble," said an officer from prison.
