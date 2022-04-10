By order, Marathi signboards must for shops in Thane

Ahead of the upcoming civic polls in most parts of Maharashtra, the municipalities ruled by Shiv Sena, including the BMC, have issued orders to the commercial establishments for setting up Marathi signboards. Written in Devanagari script, the boards must display shop’s name as well as other details as shown by the existing nameplates.

Likewise, the Thane deputy commissioner of labour on Friday asked all the shops and establishments across the district to have signboards written in Marathi. Also, the size of the words on the name plate in Marathi language should not be less than the size of the letters in other languages, read the important caveat mentioned in the issued circular.

“Under section 35 of the Maharashtra Shops and Establishment Act, 2017, all the establishments have to mandatory display their signboards in Marathi language,” the promulgation underscored, while stipulating that establishments selling liquor may not be named after dignitaries or any forts.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 08:43 AM IST