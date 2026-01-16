BVA Takes Lead In Vasai–Virar Civic Polls As Counting Enters Eighth Round

Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) head office | File Photo

Palghar: The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), led by Hitendra Thakur, has emerged as the frontrunner in the Vasai–Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) elections, as results from the eighth round of counting indicate a clear lead over rival parties.

According to the latest trends, counting has been completed for 113 of the 115 seats in the civic body. The BVA is leading in 65 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) follows with 48 seats. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) has secured just one seat so far. Other parties, including the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, have failed to open their account. One seat has gone to candidates from smaller parties such as the Samajwadi Party, AIMIM, AAP and BSP.

However, the results have also delivered a setback to the BVA, with several senior leaders suffering unexpected defeats. Prominent party figures Pankaj Thakur, Hardik Raut and Kiran Thakur lost their respective contests, adding an element of surprise to an otherwise strong performance by the regional party.

The VVMC results are part of the larger Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections, where vote counting is underway across 29 municipal corporations. Statewide, the elections cover 2,869 seats across 893 wards. Polling began at 10 am under tight security arrangements.

A total of 3.48 crore voters were eligible to cast their ballots, determining the political future of 15,931 candidates across the state.

As the final rounds of counting continue, the outcome in Vasai–Virar is expected to significantly influence the political dynamics of the region and reinforce the BVA’s dominance in the coastal belt of Palghar district.

