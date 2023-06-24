Buzz By The Bay: Dr Siddhant Bhargava, Diet Specialist & Celebrity Nutritionist, Says, 'Keto Is Not As Flawed As Critics Claim'

“I go by many names – fat-loss ninja, nutrition and diet expert, avid entrepreneur, content creator, podcaster, cancer survivor, founder of Food Darzee…,” Dr Siddhant Bhargava introduces himself on his LinkedIn profile. Popularly known as Dr Sid, he was born into a family of doctors. He debunked the conventional ‘no one-size-fits-all’ idea and founded Food Darzee in 2017 after completing his MBBS. A diet specialist and a celebrity nutritionist, Dr Bhargava designs customised meals based on individual requirements and fitness goals.

This week’s guest on Buzz by the Bay by Anushka Jagtiani, the visionary meal designer, spoke of his own serious health issues like lupus, alopecia, vitiligo and thyroid cancer. He says he triumphed over adversity and ventured into the med-tech space. Here are some highlights from a candid chat with him.

When Food Darzee initially launched, was it solely focused on the Ketogenic diet?

We recognised that Keto was relatively new to India, with very few mainstream adopters. I found it to be incredibly scientific, far from a passing trend. While it does have its challenges, it’s not as flawed as critics claim, such as causing cancer or liver malfunction. None of those concerns arise if you follow it correctly.

Is the carbohydrate intake severely restricted on the Keto diet?

It mainly consists of fibre-rich carbohydrates derived from vegetables and select fruits.

What motivated you to embrace the Keto lifestyle?

Primarily, it was my health. At the age of 21, I was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune condition for which there is no cure. Medication helps in keeping inflammatory markers low and I noticed that my markers improved while on Keto.

How much protein should one consume for effective fat loss?

As a bare minimum, it is recommended to consume one gram of protein per kilogram of body weight.

You recently posted an intriguing Instagram reel on body positivity while identifying yourself as the ‘fat loss ninja’. Do you think the excessive focus on body positivity on social media normalises obesity? Is this a healthy trend?

Much of it is gimmicky, but it works. The number of unhealthy individuals significantly outweighs the healthy ones, and those seeking comfort are drawn to bodypositivity influencers. They provide solace and reassure people that it’s acceptable to remain in an unhealthy state. However, we can strive for body neutrality, acknowledging and accepting ourselves as we are while not promoting unhealthy habits.