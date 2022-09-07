Businessman Atulya Mafatlal passes away in Mumbai

Industrialist Atulya Mafatlal passes away in Mumbai |

Mumbai: Industrialist Atulya Mafatlal of the Yogindra Mafatlal Group, passed away in his sleep last night in Mumbai.

In 2019, Atulya's brother and businessman Ajay Mafatlal, who was Aparna till a sex change operation, passed away after a month-long illness at a hospital here. He was 60.

The two brothers, were in the news for being involved in the family's residential property-related legal battle.



This is a developing story more details are awaited.