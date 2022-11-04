Bullet train: Technical bids for Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail corridor package C-1 open; 4 bids received

Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Technical bids for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor Package C-1 (Design and Construction of BKC HSR Station of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor) were opened Friday.

Larsen & Toubro Limited, Kumar Infraprojects Limited, Afcons Infrastructure Limited and MEIL-HCC Joint Venture have submitted their bids until now.

Financial bid to open after technical evaluation

When asked about the final bid, officials of National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said, "Financial bids will be opened for technically qualified bidders, once the technical evaluation is completed."

Earlier in July 2022, NHSRCL invited bids for the design and construction of Bandra Kurla Complex high-speed rail station in Mumbai (Maharashtra) under C1 package. This will be the only underground station in Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor. In addition to BKC Station, C1 Package tender also includes cut and cover length of 467m and ventilation shaft of 66m. This shaft will also be used for taking out tunnel boring machines (retrieval shaft).

Facilities and design

The station will have 6 platforms and the length of each platform is approx. 415 m (sufficient to accommodate a 16 coach bullet train). Bandra Kurla Complex HSR station is the only underground station on Mumbai Ahmedabad HSR corridor. The platform is planned at a depth of about 24m from the ground level. There will be three floors including platform, concourse and service floor. Two entry/ exit points are planned, one to facilitate the access to nearby Metro station of metro line 2B and other towards the MTNL building. The station has been planned in a way that ample space is available for passenger movement and amenities at the concourse and platform level. A dedicated skylight provision has been made for natural lighting.