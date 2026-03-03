 ‘Bring My Son Back’: Sobbing Marathi Actress Vishakha Subedar Appeals To PM Modi As Shinde Assures Safe Evacuation From Kuwait
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai‘Bring My Son Back’: Sobbing Marathi Actress Vishakha Subedar Appeals To PM Modi As Shinde Assures Safe Evacuation From Kuwait

‘Bring My Son Back’: Sobbing Marathi Actress Vishakha Subedar Appeals To PM Modi As Shinde Assures Safe Evacuation From Kuwait

Marathi actress Vishakha Subedar appealed to PM Narendra Modi for her son’s return after he was stranded in Kuwait due to flight cancellations and airspace closure. In a video message, she said he has been stuck for four days and is unwell. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde later assured her that evacuation efforts are underway.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 06:22 PM IST
article-image
IANS & Instagram

Mumbai: Marathi actress Vishakha Subedar has made an emotional appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging immediate intervention to bring back her son and other Indian nationals stranded in Kuwait amid escalating tensions and airspace disruptions.

In a video shared on Instagram, Subedar said her son had travelled to London but was delayed in Kuwait due to flight disruptions. Over the past four days, flights have reportedly been cancelled owing to the closure of airspace, leaving several passengers stranded.

“My son has been stuck in Kuwait for the last four days. The situation there is getting worse. We are seeing it in the news, and he is experiencing it himself. He is falling ill,” she said in the video message, appealing to authorities to arrange their return to India at the earliest.

Subedar acknowledged that the Indian Embassy in Kuwait had arranged accommodation for stranded passengers in a hotel. However, she stressed that the next crucial step was ensuring their safe return home. Drawing a parallel with the recent evacuation of Indian citizens from Dubai, she requested similar swift action for those in Kuwait.

FPJ Shorts
'I Paid The Price For Not Arresting Hindutva Leaders During UPA Era,' Alleges Ex Maharashtra ATS Chief KP Raghuvanshi
'I Paid The Price For Not Arresting Hindutva Leaders During UPA Era,' Alleges Ex Maharashtra ATS Chief KP Raghuvanshi
Navi Mumbai Crime: 35-Year-Old Habitual Fraudster Arrested For ₹5.5 Lakh Camera Rental Scam; Panvel Police Recover Stolen Equipment
Navi Mumbai Crime: 35-Year-Old Habitual Fraudster Arrested For ₹5.5 Lakh Camera Rental Scam; Panvel Police Recover Stolen Equipment
India Closely Monitoring Evolving Situation, Taking Relevant Decisions In National Interest: Ministry Of External Affairs
India Closely Monitoring Evolving Situation, Taking Relevant Decisions In National Interest: Ministry Of External Affairs
NIFTEE 2026 Ph.D. Correction Window Closes Tomorrow; Here’s What You Can Edit
NIFTEE 2026 Ph.D. Correction Window Closes Tomorrow; Here’s What You Can Edit

“Many parents and families are waiting for their children. The government must take care of our children and bring them back as soon as possible,” she said.

Following her appeal, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reportedly contacted Subedar and assured her that efforts were already underway to bring stranded Indians back safely. According to sources, Shinde informed her that coordinated operations were in progress and that her son would return home safely.

The development comes amid growing concern among families of Indian nationals stranded in parts of the Middle East due to US-Iran-Israel Wr. Authorities are said to be closely monitoring the situation and working with central agencies and embassies to facilitate safe evacuation wherever necessary.

Subedar’s appeal has resonated widely on social media, with several users expressing solidarity and urging swift government action to ensure the safe return of all affected passengers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on