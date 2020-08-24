Bring Dawood to India, Rohit Pawar urges PM

Mumbai: NCP Sharad Pawar's another grandnephew and party legislator from Karjat Jamkhed Rohit Pawar has urged PM Narendra Modi to bring back underworld kingpin Dawood Ibraham who Pakistan has admitted is housed there. He appealed to Modi to make all efforts to punish the gangster who is wanted for the serial bomb blast and 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai.

In a tweet, Rohit said, "Now that Pakistan has accepted Dawood Ibrahim is indeed in Karachi, I would request Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji to do everything possible for bringing him to justice. Let's get him on Indian soil at any cost.''

Rohit's appeal to PM Modi comes a day after Pakistan government has for the first time admitted that Dawood is in Pakistan which is currently striving to get out of the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force, which monitors international terrorism logistics.

The Pakistan Government, however, on Saturday denied Dawood Ibrahim's presence on its soil. It said there is no admission that Dawood Ibrahim is in Pakistan. Pakistan had issued a list of UN-designated terrorists and entities who will be subject to "assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo" as per the United Nations Security Council resolution that Islamabad has to adhere to.

However, Rohit Pawar's uncle and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at Pune said the Central and state government officers will discuss and take necessary decisions. ''Yesterday Pakistan admitted his presence, today it has denied it. The gang led by him had disturbed law and order situation. Officers from the Centre and the state government are efficient to take decisions on bringing him back. It is not proper for me to make comments,'' he noted.