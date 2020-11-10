Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation pays tribute to tennis legends

In an attempt to pay gratitude to the Tennis maestros of India, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be installing a sculpture at the Carter Road, Perry Road junction opposite Otter's Club at Bandra West.

The sculpture will be installed on an elevated island, adjacent to the Bandra sea front on the west. The mural will be eight feet long and sixteen feet wide and in order to make it weather proof, it will be constructed with stainless steel.

The concept is the brain child of the then ward officer (H west) Sharad Ughade. This project is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the RP Goenka group under the traffic junction improvement policy. The RP group with BMC had jointly installed similar murals (The Dabba Wala mural near Haji Ali) across several prominent sites in the maximum city.

"The construction works officially started from today and we hope to complete the project by end of this month" Asif Zakaria, local Congress corporator told FPJ.

The project has been commissioned by the Mumbai Art Committee which comes under the heritage committee of the Civic Body. Local public representatives and civic officials informed that the project was announced earlier this year, however, due to the pandemic outbreak, it got delayed.