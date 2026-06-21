Brief Downpour Ends Weeks Of Scorching Heat Across Thane, Monsoon Delay Persists | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: A sudden meteorological shift brought light, early morning showers across Thane on Sunday morning, providing residents with a much-anticipated relief from a punishing summer heatwave. The downpour successfully weakened the dry atmospheric lid that had trapped intense heat over the Konkan coast for weeks.

According to official data released by the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (RDMC-TMC), the brief weather system concentrated its volume within a two-hour morning window. Between 08:30 and 09:30 hours, the city logged 1.78 mm of rainfall, followed by a lighter 0.25 mm between 09:30 and 10:30 hours, bringing the day’s cumulative total to 2.03 mm.

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While today's showers revived spirits and brought out the seasonal scent of petrichor, the municipal data highlights a concerning macroscopic trend. The seasonal cumulative total for Thane now stands at just 2.79 mm. This figure represents a staggering deficit compared to last year's timeline; on the exact same date in June 2025, Thane had already registered a massive 684.31 mm of rainfall. This year-on-year gap underscores a severely delayed progression of the southwest monsoon cycle.

However, a further drop in temperature is expected as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts widespread scattered thunderstorms later tonight, with precipitation probabilities spiking to 60%. Local disaster management teams remain on standby to monitor any subsequent waterlogging in low-lying areas.

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