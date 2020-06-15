Coronavirus in Mumbai: Police arrest 10 people for dancing, celebrating in wedding procession at Malad

Mumbai: Malvani Police have arrested 10 people, including the bridegroom, who were dancing and celebrating in a wedding procession at Malad on Friday. The arrested accused had arranged a procession band and ware dancing to celebrate the wedding, defying the lockdown laws laid to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

A video of the wedding procession went viral on social media, compelling police to initiate action and make arrests.

Ever since the lockdown was put in place to contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus, public gatherings were banned. However, as the days progressed, permission to conduct a wedding ceremony was allowed, but with limitations and strict compliance of social distancing.

On June 12, from 8 pm to 8.20 pm, 30-year-old Saddam Akbar Shaikh was getting married and to celebrate the occasion, friends and family members were seen dancing to the tunes of classic wedding songs from Hotel Galaxy till Patang Maidan in Malvani. The procession was led by a wedding band and a Fortuner car. However, this act was in complete violation of the lockdown laws, where social distancing had gone for a toss.

Acting on a tip-off, police reached the spot and stopped the procession, while detaining everyone involved in the wedding procession. After the initial probe, police arrested 10 people, identified as Saddam Shaikh, Babar Ansari (25), Isaaq Sayyed (29), Mateen Shaikh (37), Fahad Hamid Shaikh (32), Afridi Khan (22), Imam Shaikh (27), Sahir Shamsuddin (26), Sikandar Sayyed (23) and Hassan Sayyed (24).

All the accused were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience of orders promulgated by the police (section 188), negligent and malignant act likely to spread infection or disease dangerous to life (section 269, 270), along with sections of COVID-19 Regulation & Rules, Maharashtra Police Act, said a senior police official.