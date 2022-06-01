Botched 'suicide pact' in Mira Bhayandar: Parents booked for daughter’s murder |

In a sensational twist to the heart-rending tale of financial misery, the parents who allegedly killed their daughter by administering rat poison-laced soft drink as part of an aborted suicide pact were booked for murder by the Kashimira police on Wednesday.

The incident was reported from room number 212 of Hotel Seasons in Kashimira on Monday. While 7-year-old Anayka Ryan Brako was found dead, her mother Poonam (30) who was found in a semi-unconscious state was rushed to the civil hospital in Bhayandar and her condition is now stable. The head of the family, Ryan Stefan Brako (37) who had fled the spot was taken into custody from another lodge near the railway station in Mira Road on Tuesday morning. Bottles of rat poison were recovered from the scene of offence, hinting towards a suicide pact.

“We have booked the couple under sections 302 (murder), 309 (attempt to commit suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. The viscera of the deceased girl has been preserved and final opinion reserved,” said senior police inspector of Kashimira police station Sanjay Hazare. While Ryan is already in custody, Poonam is still under treatment and will be arrested after she recovers. Further investigations were underway.

Due to the financial crisis, Ryan, who worked for a private company, had sold off his flat in Vasai before moving into a rented flat and later to a lodge in the area. The deal was also messed up and people were breathing down his neck to get their money back. The family then checked into the second floor room of Hotel Seasons on May 27 and Ryan was trying to arrange funds.

However, when the attempts failed, the couple allegedly entered into suicide pact and administered rat poison to their daughter before consuming it themselves on Sunday night. It is suspected that Ryan found out that the poison had failed to work on his wife, so he tried to strangle her, following which she lost consciousness. Ryan then walked out of his room, sold off his mobile and returned with two knives, but could not gather courage to stab his wife, nor himself, police said.