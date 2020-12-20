Borivli's famous natya mandir to raise curtains from Sunday

The Prabhondkar Keshav Sitaram Thackeray Natya Mandir in Borivli, which is a go-to destination for art and theatre lovers living in the western suburbs will be hosting its first show on Sunday after ten months.

The auditorium maintained by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be the first theatre in Mumbai to host performing arts since the lockdown. On Saturday, the civic body issued a statement stating the theatre premises has been disinfected and all the technical equipment have been inspected by civic officials.

The theatre will host the Marathi play 'Ishaaro Ishaaro mai' from 4:30 pm on Sunday. Tickets for the show have been priced at Rs 300 and civic officials stated discounts were given on bookings of the first show.

"We have not increased the ticket prices, we will be following all the precautionary measures and audiences will have to keep their on their mask throughout the show," an office-bearer of the theatre told FPJ.

The official further maintained that a thermal check-up will be conducted at the entry points and only 50 per cent of the audiences will be allowed inside.