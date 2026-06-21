Borivali Residents Launch Campaign To Protect DP-Reserved Shimpoli Playground From Alleged Encroachment | file pic [repersentational image]

Mumbai: Amid Mumbai's shrinking open spaces, residents of Borivali West have alleged that a 16,000 sq m playground reserved under the Development Plan (DP) 2034 at Shimpoli in Borivali West, is under threat of encroachment.

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A citizens' group will hold an awareness rally at the ground on Sunday, June 21, at 10 am, demanding its protection. Local resident and Shiv Sena leader Vinod Pandhare said the playground is among the area's few remaining public open spaces and warned that any construction or change in its reservation would permanently deprive the locality of a vital recreational space. "In a city where open spaces are fast disappearing, this playground is a lifeline for children, senior citizens and sportspersons," he said.

Pandhare has written to Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and Mayor Ritu Tawde, urging them to retain the plot exclusively as a playground and prohibit any construction or alteration to its DP 2034 reservation.

He said the 'Save Shimpoli Gaondevi Playground' campaign has already drawn the support of over 700 residents, with a meeting on the issue scheduled at Improvement Committee Chairperson Sandhya Doshi's office at the BMC's headquarters on Monday.

Doshi and R/Central Ward Assistant Commissioner Praful Tambe were unavailable for comment.