Bootlegging on the rise: Amid COVID-19 lockdown couple caught selling illicit liquor in Bhayandar

Undeterred by the police crackdown on their activities, the notorious liquor mafia appears to have continued with their nefarious activities, posing a serious threat to human life amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

In brazen violation of the ongoing lockdown in the twin-city, a couple landed in police custody after they were caught red handed while selling illicit liquor in the Morwa village area of Bhayandar on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by PSI Nangre had swooped down on a tenement in the village and apprehended the couple who were found to be selling hooch packed in plastic pouches.

A case under section 65-E of the Bombay Prohibition Act has been registered in this context. This is apart from sections of the IPC and the stringent Epidemic Act and Maharashtra Covid-19 regulations, police said.

While further investigations were underway, a hunt was on to nab the supplier identified as Avinash Patil who has been named as a co-accused in the FIR registered at the Bhayandar police station.

While the excise department continues to play blind, the Thane (rural) police led by SP Dr. Shivaji Rathod has been busting illicit liquor brewing units (haath-bhatti) and taking action against bootleggers, who were found to be ferrying and selling country made liquor.

Several cases have been registered at police stations in both the divisions since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March, this year.