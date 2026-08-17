Bombay High Court's Kolhapur Bench Gets 75 Acres Land, 495 Permanent Staff Posts From Maharashtra Government

Bombay High Court | File Pic.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has allocated 75 acres of land at Shenda Park in Kolhapur for the Bombay High Court's Kolhapur Bench and sanctioned 495 permanent staff positions for it, marking a major expansion of the judicial infrastructure in the region.

The announcement was made during the first foundation day celebration of the Kolhapur Bench, which completed a year since its inauguration. Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, Justice Ravindra V Ghuge, said the additional land was secured following discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Land Secured For Future Expansion

Justice Ghuge recalled requesting the Chief Minister to sanction sufficient land so that the bench would not have to seek additional space in the future. He said the request was accepted and 75 acres had later been formally transferred to the bench, reported Bar and Bench. He also announced that 495 permanent posts would be created specifically for the Kolhapur Bench.

The Kolhapur Bench was established under Section 51 of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, following years of demands from lawyers and litigants in western Maharashtra. The bench caters to Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, providing litigants from these areas an alternative to travelling to Mumbai for High Court proceedings.

The circuit bench was formally constituted through a notification issued on August 1, 2025, by then Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Justice Alok Aradhe and was inaugurated on August 17, 2025.

Permanent Status Termed Certain By Former CJI

Former Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, who attended the foundation day event, said he considered the Kolhapur Bench's eventual permanent status a certainty. He said the bench was already functioning as a full-fledged High Court bench and had brought judicial services closer to people across the six districts.

Justice Gavai also pointed to the financial and logistical difficulties faced by litigants who have to travel to Mumbai for relatively small property or other disputes. He said the Kolhapur Bench would help bridge this gap and strengthen access to justice.

He further said a proposal to increase the sanctioned strength of judges at the Bombay High Court from 94 to 114 was under consideration, which could also result in more judges being available at the Kolhapur Bench.

Demand For Administrative Tribunals

Justice Gavai also highlighted concerns raised by lawyers regarding revenue and tribunal matters, for which litigants and advocates from the region continue to travel to Pune or Mumbai. He urged Kolhapur guardian minister Prakash Ambitkar to support demands for a divisional commissionerate and administrative tribunals in the city.

Justice MS Karnik, who was the senior-most judge when the Kolhapur Bench was established, recalled the coordination between the judiciary and the state government that enabled the circuit bench to be set up within a month. He also praised the local legal community for its efforts to strengthen the new judicial seat.

Nearly 13,000 Cases Disposed

Justice Sharmila Deshmukh, the current senior-most judge at the Kolhapur Bench, highlighted its performance during its first year. She said nearly 15,000 cases were instituted before the bench during the period, of which around 13,000 had already been disposed of, describing the figures as evidence of the bench's role in improving access to justice.