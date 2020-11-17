Bombay High Court to hear ailing Varavara Rao's plea today

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court will hear physically the petition filed by the wife of Telugu poet-activist V V Rao, accused in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case, on Wednesday. This comes after the HC was informed of the numerous anomalies in the medical report regarding the health of Rao, which concluded he was "fully conscious and oriented".

A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Madhav Jamdar heard the submissions of senior counsel Indira Jaising, appearing for P Hemalatha, the wife of 81-year-old Rao.

The judges perused the medical report submitted by a panel of doctors from Nanavati Hospital. The report was submitted pursuant to the bench's earlier orders asking the Taloja Jail authorities to allow doctors preferably from Nanavati Hospital to examine Rao.

After a video consultation, the doctors concluded that Rao was medically conscious and oriented. The panel, however, recommended certain tests such as ultrasound etc.

However, in her brief submissions, Jaising termed the report a "complete eyewash".

"This report is incomplete. The report is based on a video consultation that lasted hardly for 15 minutes," Jaising submitted.

"He isn't being examined by a neurologist or a urologist despite him having a urinary infection. We specifically said that he is suffering from dementia but this report is silent on this. This report is a complete eyewash," the senior counsel added.

Jaising further alleged that the state was resorting to delaying tactics and thus, has not revealed the contents of the report till November 17.

Having heard the contentions, the judges noted that the matter was urgent and thus required a detailed hearing.

The judges further noted the technical glitches that transpired during the virtual hearing.

Accordingly, Jaising expressed her willingness to appear physically before the court so that the matter is not delayed further.

The judges then agreed to hear the matter physically on Wednesday morning.