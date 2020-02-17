Bombay High Court relief for 35 fishermen who created ruckus near Arabian Sea coast

However, the fishermen now claim that they have amicably settled the dispute and, thus, urged the bench to quash the FIRs registered against each of them.

In their defence, the fishermen argued that the boundaries in the sea and along the coast are not demarcated, which led to 'confusion' and a quarrel between the two groups.

To substantiate their claim of an amicable settlement, the fishermen tendered an unconditional apology for the incident.

Having considered the apology, the bench noted, “We have looked into the FIRs, which record the damages (due to the ruckus by fishermen) of Rs 10,000 only.”

“We find that the interest of justice can be met with by directing these 35 fishermen to file their separate affidavits with the Yellow Gate Police station to maintain peace and law and order situation and to not indulge in any such conduct in the future, the bench said with a directive to all of them to pay Rs 15,000 towards the damages, as mentioned in the FIRs.

“In addition, they shall also pay an amount of Rs 1,000 each, i.e., a total amount of Rs 35,000 to the Police Welfare Fund of Maharashtra,” Justice Dharmadhikari said while quashing the FIRs.