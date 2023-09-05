Bombay High Court Rejects Bail To Man Who Ran Friend Over

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has rejected the bail plea of Nimesh Tanna, son of a reputed builder, who ran over his friend after a fight at a party in 2018.

A division bench of Justices Nitin Sambre and Rajesh Patil rejected Tanna’s bail plea last week.

Tanna was sentenced to life in prison by the sessions court. He has challenged his conviction and sentence before the high court.

Tanna sought bail contending that the appeal would not be taken up for hearing for long.

Fight broke out after vulgar remarks about Tanna’s female friend by the victim

According to the prosecution, in 2018, Tanna and some of his friends had gone to a Talasari resort near Palghar for a birthday party. During the party, a spat broke out between Tanna and some other men of the group, including the victim, Pratik Patel, after they made vulgar remarks about Tanna’s female friend. This escalated into a physical fight.

Some of his friends mediated and tension was defused for the moment. But as they all proceeded to Vapi after the party, Tanna rammed his car into the vehicle of the victim several times. When Patel stepped out of his car, Tanna ran him over and killed him. They then fled from the spot.

Life imprisonment

He was arrested on January 21, 2018. A charge sheet was filed after a police investigation and Tanna was sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court, which he challenged before the HC.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde submitted that when Tanna was arrested, he was a 23-year-old college student. He was 29 now and had been behind bars all these years. He further argued that Tanna had no criminal antecedents and that it was a spur-of-the-moment crime when he was intoxicated.

However, the bench dismissed the plea saying that he could not have done this under the influence of alcohol.