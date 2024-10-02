Bombay High Court Hears Plea Against Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj; 67 FIRs Filed Over Alleged Derogatory Remarks

67 FIRs registered against Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj for controversial remarks in Maharashtra. | X

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that about 67 FIRs have been registered in the state against religious leader Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj following his alleged derogatory remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammed at an event in Nashik recently. The state also informed that the cyber crime police is taking down the objectionable material containing the alleged derogatory remarks, which was shared online.

State Advocate General Birendra Saraf informed a bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj Chavan during the hearing in a petition seeking registration of an FIR against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for sharing a stage with Ramgiri Maharaj, after the religious leader was booked in several cases.

The plea was filed by advocate Mohammad Wasi Sayed and others alleging that since 2014 there is “a steep rise in communal incidents and systematic Islamophobic customs are protected and conserved by the state and Union governments, thereby giving rise to mob-lynchings, riots, and boycotting of Muslims”.

Petitioners’ Advocate Ejaz Naqvi argued that the CM, instead of initiating action against Ramgiri Maharaj, shared the dias with him and said that saints would be protected in the state. He also pointed out inflammatory speeches delivered by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, highlighting that no action was initiated against him as well.

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj Chavan, however, said that it is already hearing petitions seeking removal of Ramgiri Maharaj's videos and registration of FIRs against Rane. The bench added that it can’t stop them from giving speeches, but the police are taking action and registering FIRs.

The judges also underlined that sharing a stage would not invite registration of an FIR, there has to be malafide intentions. It also asked the petitioners to refrain from making the issue political.

The HC asked petitioners to amend prayers if the petition and delete all the respondents except cyber police and local police officials, and kept the matter for hearing on October 17.