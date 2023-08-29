Bombay High Court Grants Medical Assistance, Denies Extra Privileges To Accused In Yes Bank-DHFL Scam Case

Bombay High Court | File

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday remarked that Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoter of DHFL group and an accused in the Yes Bank-DHFL loan scam case, would get the necessary medical assistance but will not get any extra privileges.

Justice Bharati Dangre made the observation while hearing a bail plea filed by Wadhawan, who was arrested in April 2020 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on medical grounds.

Wadhawan had approached the HC after the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court rejected his bail plea on medical grounds. However, the court granted permission for his medical treatment at a private hospital.

In July, the HC extended his stay in a private hospital in Mumbai until the trial court decided on his stay in a private hospital.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Vijay Agarwal, Wadhawan’s counsel informed the court that he was discharged from the hospital on August 1. The discharge document indicated a scheduled follow-up after a week, which allegedly remained unattended, said Agarwal.

The counsel alleged that the doctor issued the discharge certificate under duress, and Wadhawan continued to experience several medical issues.

Wadhawan sought post-discharge follow-up by same doctor

Wadhawan, while seeking medical bail, has sought that the court issue directions for a post-discharge follow-up by the same doctor.

Justice Dangre directed that the doctors examine Wadhawan within the jail premises. If the doctor suggested that hospitalisation was necessary, then the court's permission would be sought for such a transfer.

The judge assured Wadhawan’s counsel that his health condition would be taken care of. “Health conditions will be taken care of but don't make it a ground that you have to be released,” Justice Dangre said.

The HC has directed the CBI to file its reply affidavit and kept the matter for hearing on September 11.

According to the CBI, Yes Bank sanctioned a loan of ₹3,700 crore to Wadhwan, who then transferred kickbacks of ₹600 crore to companies owned by the daughters and wife of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor. Eventually, Kapoor himself is said to have received ₹600 crore in kickbacks.