Bombay High Court grants Anil Deshmukh bail in corruption case; makes order effective after 10 days

Anil Deshmukh | PTI

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to the former Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Justice MS Karnik granted him bail on furnishing surety if Rs 10 lakh.

On CBI’s request, the HC said the bail will be effective after 10 days.

Earlier, on October 4, the high court had granted him bail in the money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate.

Deshmukh, 73, had approached the HC after a special CBI court rejected his bail plea last month. He sought bail both on medical grounds and merits.

Deshmukh’s lawyers — senior counsel Vikram chaudhari and advocate Aniket Nikam — contended that since the CBI and ED cases are connected, and since Deshmukh has been granted bail in the ED case, he ought to be granted bail in the CBI case.

They argued that the NCP leader is suffering from several ailments and has been incarcerated since almost a year and the trial in the case may not commence anytime soon. The plea claimed the special court while refusing him bail merely did a "cut, copy and paste" of the CBI charge sheet.

Deshmukh was arrested last November by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. In April this year, the CBI arrested him in a corruption case. He is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road Jain in Mumbai.