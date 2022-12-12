e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay High Court grants Anil Deshmukh bail in corruption case; makes order effective after 10 days

Bombay High Court grants Anil Deshmukh bail in corruption case; makes order effective after 10 days

On CBI’s request, the High Court said the bail will be effective after 10 days; the probe agency wanted to appeal against bail granted in Supreme Court.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
Anil Deshmukh | PTI
Follow us on

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to the former Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Justice MS Karnik granted him bail on furnishing surety if Rs 10 lakh.

On CBI’s request, the HC said the bail will be effective after 10 days.

Earlier, on October 4, the high court had granted him bail in the money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate.

Deshmukh, 73, had approached the HC after a special CBI court rejected his bail plea last month. He sought bail both on medical grounds and merits.

Read Also
Anil Deshmukh's bail application should get priority in view of his medical condition, says Bombay...
article-image

Deshmukh’s lawyers — senior counsel Vikram chaudhari and advocate Aniket Nikam — contended that since the CBI and ED cases are connected, and since Deshmukh has been granted bail in the ED case, he ought to be granted bail in the CBI case.

They argued that the NCP leader is suffering from several ailments and has been incarcerated since almost a year and the trial in the case may not commence anytime soon. The plea claimed the special court while refusing him bail merely did a "cut, copy and paste" of the CBI charge sheet.

Deshmukh was arrested last November by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. In April this year, the CBI arrested him in a corruption case. He is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road Jain in Mumbai.

Read Also
Corruption case: HC adjourns hearing on Anil Deshmukh's bail plea till Dec 2
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Likely unseasonal shower may give respite from bad city air

Mumbai updates: Likely unseasonal shower may give respite from bad city air

Thane: Vehicle hits 4 devotees walking to Shirdi; one critically injured

Thane: Vehicle hits 4 devotees walking to Shirdi; one critically injured

CJI DY Chandrachud administers oath to newly appointed Supreme Court judge Dipankar Datta

CJI DY Chandrachud administers oath to newly appointed Supreme Court judge Dipankar Datta

Thane: 65-year-old mentally ill woman dies by suicide in Louiswadi

Thane: 65-year-old mentally ill woman dies by suicide in Louiswadi

Thane: Panic in Badlapur after 7 dead pigs found in a drain

Thane: Panic in Badlapur after 7 dead pigs found in a drain