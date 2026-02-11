 Bombay High Court Dismisses Plea Seeking To Reopen Case Against Alleged Irregularities In Kondhane Irrigation Project
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay High Court Dismisses Plea Seeking To Reopen Case Against Alleged Irregularities In Kondhane Irrigation Project

Bombay High Court Dismisses Plea Seeking To Reopen Case Against Alleged Irregularities In Kondhane Irrigation Project

The Bombay High Court dismissed a petition seeking a court-monitored probe into alleged irregularities in the Kondhane Irrigation Project, ruling that the petitioner lacked locus standi. The court refused to interfere with the discharge of seven accused public servants in the Rs 90.04 crore case, noting that the State had not challenged the discharge orders.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | ANI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition filed by a self-described whistle-blower seeking a court-monitored probe into alleged irregularities in the Kondhane Irrigation Project, holding that the petitioner had no legal standing to pursue the case.

About Kondhane Dam Project

The City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is set to start work on construction of Kondhane dam on Ulhas river to meet the rapidly rising water demand of Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) city, the Navi Mumbai airport and neighbouring areas. Originally planned by the Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation, the dam will be constructed across the Ulhas River near Kondhane village in Karjat taluka of Raigad district.

Petition Seeking Probe

FPJ Shorts
Iran‑Linked ‘Shadow Fleet’ Operation In Indian Waters: Probe Uncovers Brar‑Linked ‘Dark Fleet’ In Billion-Dollar Oil Smuggling Network As US‑Sanctioned Tankers Are Detained Off Mumbai
Iran‑Linked ‘Shadow Fleet’ Operation In Indian Waters: Probe Uncovers Brar‑Linked ‘Dark Fleet’ In Billion-Dollar Oil Smuggling Network As US‑Sanctioned Tankers Are Detained Off Mumbai
Bombay High Court Dismisses Plea Seeking To Reopen Case Against Alleged Irregularities In Kondhane Irrigation Project
Bombay High Court Dismisses Plea Seeking To Reopen Case Against Alleged Irregularities In Kondhane Irrigation Project
Bombay High Court Orders ₹50 Lakh Covid Compensation For Deceased Municipal Worker’s Family
Bombay High Court Orders ₹50 Lakh Covid Compensation For Deceased Municipal Worker’s Family
ESIC Officer In Satara Sentenced To One Year Jail, ₹50,000 Fine In Bribery Case
ESIC Officer In Satara Sentenced To One Year Jail, ₹50,000 Fine In Bribery Case

A bench of Justice Ajey Gadkari and Justice Shyam Chandak dismissed a petition by Mehboob Hasan Sayyed, 58, a social worker, seeking multiple directions, including the appointment of an independent inquiry committee headed by a retired High Court judge or a retired Principal District Judge.

Demand For Reinvestigation

He also sought a reinvestigation into a case registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Thane, in 2016 concerning alleged irregularities and financial loss in the Kondhane Irrigation Project.

Challenge To Discharge Orders

Sayyed further requested that the HC call for records of the ACB special case and quash discharge orders passed by an Additional Sessions Judge in 2022, by which seven accused public servants were discharged.

Background Of ACB Case

The ACB registered the offence in 2016 following directions issued by the high court in an earlier public interest litigation concerning alleged irregularities in irrigation projects. The PIL was filed against various authorities including then Minister of Water Resources Sunil Tatkare.

Chargesheet And Discharge

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed in 2017 alleging that the accused caused a loss of Rs90.04 crore to the government exchequer. However, the special court discharged the accused after finding no legally sustainable material to frame charges.

HC Refuses Interference

Sayyed challenged this before the high court, which refused to interfere observing that Sayyed was not a party to the original PIL and had not participated in the investigation.

“Record clearly indicates that the Petitioner cannot be termed as a victim… According to us, the Petitioner has no locus-standi to file the present Petition,” the bench said on January 27. The detailed order copy was made available on Tuesday.

Read Also
Bombay HC Reduces Rapist's Life Sentence To 12 Years, Cites Age & Reformative Efforts
article-image

Also Watch:

State Did Not Appeal

The court also noted that the State — the aggrieved party — had not challenged the discharge orders. It further recorded that the petitioner neither gave a statement during investigation nor opposed the discharge before the trial court with additional material.

Court Questions Timing

“Though the Petitioner claims himself to be a ‘whistle-blower’, after the entire proceedings are over, has now approached this Court,” the judges remarked, concluding that no case for interference was made out, while dismissing the petition.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Iran‑Linked ‘Shadow Fleet’ Operation In Indian Waters: Probe Uncovers Brar‑Linked ‘Dark...
Iran‑Linked ‘Shadow Fleet’ Operation In Indian Waters: Probe Uncovers Brar‑Linked ‘Dark...
Bombay High Court Orders ₹50 Lakh Covid Compensation For Deceased Municipal Worker’s Family
Bombay High Court Orders ₹50 Lakh Covid Compensation For Deceased Municipal Worker’s Family
ESIC Officer In Satara Sentenced To One Year Jail, ₹50,000 Fine In Bribery Case
ESIC Officer In Satara Sentenced To One Year Jail, ₹50,000 Fine In Bribery Case
Burglary At Kalyan Naka Mobile Store Cracked: Two Arrested, 108 Phones Worth ₹23.45 Lakh Recovered
Burglary At Kalyan Naka Mobile Store Cracked: Two Arrested, 108 Phones Worth ₹23.45 Lakh Recovered
FPJ Exclusive: Was Justice Fully Served In Jhanvi Kukreja’s Murder Case?
FPJ Exclusive: Was Justice Fully Served In Jhanvi Kukreja’s Murder Case?