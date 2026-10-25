Bombay High Court Allows Godwoman Radhe Maa To File Personality Rights Suit Against Google

The court granted Radhe Maa permission to institute a civil suit seeking protection of her reputation and personality rights against online content | File Photo

Mumbai, October 24, 2026: The Bombay High Court has allowed godwoman Radhe Maa, whose real name is Sukhwinder Kaur, to file a suit seeking protection of her personality rights and action against allegedly defamatory online content.

Justice Abhay Ahuja recently granted her permission to institute the suit under Clause XII of the Letters Patent, which deals with the High Court’s jurisdiction to hear certain cases. Such permission is required when a part of the cause of action arises outside the territorial jurisdiction of the Bombay High Court, enabling it to entertain the proposed civil suit.

Appearing for Radhe Maa, advocate Hasmit Trivedi argued that part of the cause of action had arisen within the court’s jurisdiction as she resides and carries out her spiritual and charitable activities in the area.

He submitted that the allegedly infringing content was accessible to users within the jurisdiction and that the online platforms, including Google, provided their services to local users and earned advertising revenue from them.

“The harm to the Plaintiff’s reputation, goodwill and personality rights is suffered within the jurisdiction of this Court,” the counsel argued.

He also pointed out that some of the respondents were based outside India and that the online content was being circulated worldwide, not just in Mumbai. He contended that the court could hear the proposed suit if part of the cause of action had arisen within its jurisdiction.

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Court Grants Permission To File Suit

After examining the petition and the proposed plaint, Justice Ahuja accepted the submissions and granted permission to institute the suit.

The court allowed the petition in terms of the prayer seeking leave to file the suit against Google and the other respondents.

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