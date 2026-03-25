Bombay High Court Allows Cutting Of 31 Mangroves For Key Thane Freeway Extension Project | File Photo

Mumbai: Noting that it a project of public importance, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted permission to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to fell 31 mangrove trees for the construction of an elevated road forming part of the ambitious Eastern Freeway Extension project in Thane.

A bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande noted that the project was of “public importance” while allowing the plea, but made it clear that strict compliance with environmental safeguards would be mandatory.

The permission relates to a 3+3 lane elevated road from Anand Nagar to Saket Junction in Thane, which will ultimately feed into the 13.9-km Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension — a six-lane, fully elevated high-speed corridor aimed at cutting travel time between South Mumbai and Thane to 25–30 minutes.

During the hearing, the court sought assurances from MMRDA regarding compensatory afforestation. “We expect you to give an undertaking,” the bench said.

Appearing for MMRDA, advocate Saket Mone responded that the authority would comply with all conditions, including plantation of ten times the number of trees felled.

The court questioned whether mandatory plantation conditions had been incorporated. Mone informed the bench that the requisite mangrove protection value (MPV) of Rs 3.75 lakh had already been paid and all statutory clearances obtained, including the final forest clearance granted in January 2026.

MMRDA had filed the petition seeking permission to fell the mangroves in view of directions issued in a 2018 public interest litigation by NGO Bombay Environmental Action Group (BEAG) governing mangrove protection, under which prior court permission is required for any tree felling in such areas.

While opposing the plea, BEAG’s advocate argued that earlier directions required authorities to ensure that compensatory plantation had commenced before permitting further tree cutting, pointing out lapses in implementation by the forest department.

However, the bench refused to stall the project on that ground. “We can’t hold projects of this importance till the forest department commences plantation,” the court observed, adding that delays in compliance by authorities cannot become a reason to halt critical infrastructure work.

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The court, however, directed that all conditions imposed while granting forest clearance must be strictly followed. It also asked the Mangrove Cell to specify timelines and locations for compensatory plantation, noting that the afforestation cost had already been deposited.

“We expect the petitioner to file an affidavit ensuring compliance of all general and specific conditions,” the court said, granting one week for the same.

The matter has been kept to check compliance on April 6 and thereafter monitored periodically.

The Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension is expected to significantly decongest the Eastern Express Highway and improve connectivity across key nodes including Mulund, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Chembur, while also providing linkage to the Samruddhi Expressway.

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